An artist's impression of Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct.
Council News

Unique opportunity for retirement and aged care providers

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
RETIREMENT and Aged Care providers will have a chance to show interest in the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct before the tender process.

At yesterday’s Gladstone Regional Council meeting the councillors voted unanimously in favour of inviting expressions of interest from retirement and aged care providers on the basis the council wish to identify options available to it without making a commitment.

Work on the adjacent Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct commenced last month.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was seeking Expressions of Interest from retirement and aged care providers to build, operate and maintain a facility on the council land.

“The Gladstone Region is currently experiencing a lack of availability and diversity in aged care accommodation options and this often sees our retirees seeking accommodation outside of the region,” Cr Burnett said.

There is a development permit including a preliminary approval development code which sets the development intent and assessment provisions for several precincts over the site.

This allows for the development of a mix of use types within the portion of the site and provides an opportunity for a retirement and aged care facility to be developed.

The Expression of Interest will require proponents to outline their background including organisational history and structure and current legal status, demonstrate capability and capacity for project delivery and operation, include their financial capacity and current project/facility portfolio, detail their general philosophy and approach to retirement and aged care accommodation, nominate their vision for the site and opportunity presented, inclusive of; indicative concept layout/s, project time frames and high-level costings, nominate their preferred tenure terms over the site; and nominate any concessions and special conditions they may be seeking.

Potential tenderers are asked to direct inquires via email to info@gladstone.qld .gov.au.

