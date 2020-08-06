Unique opportunity as prime Gladstone property hits market

A UNIQUE opportunity has presented itself on the Gladstone real estate market with a hotel

being listed for sale this week.

Address available on request, South Gladstone, QLD 4680

With the listing only being made public this morning, now is your chance to own a prime piece of local real estate and customise it to suit your liking and budget.

The motel is situated high on a large parcel of land on the hilltop with views over the harbour.

It features three levels, 24 rooms, a three bed room residence, pool, extensive gardens and outdoor function areas, commercial kitchen and restaurant.

The property has operated successfully as a motel and is a popular wedding and function venue.

All offers are being considered with the motel’s current lease ending in April 2021 ($15,000 per month).