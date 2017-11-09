Unique jewellery to debut at Gecko Valley Winery

Miranda Manifold is launching her "Inspiration" collection on Friday, 10 November 2017, at gecko Valley Winery, Gladstone.

Miranda Manifold is launching her "Inspiration" collection on Friday, 10 November 2017, at gecko Valley Winery, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA091117GECKO

JEWELLERY lovers will have the chance to peruse and purchase unique Jewellery without the hefty price tag, as Gecko Valley Winery plays host to the launch of their "Inspirations” designer jewellery collection.

Featuring works by Gemmologist and design jeweller Miranda Manifold, the annual event is an opportunity for customers to view and purchase unique pieces unavailable elsewhere, or even speak to the designer about her works.

"The event happens every year, and what doesn't sell over the launch stays here for a permanent exhibition,” Ms Manifold said.

"The evening has games, and lucky flags and prizes (check), and I'm accessible to answer any questions.

"We basically open the doors, and come in to try and buy.

While the pieces on offer at the launch are unique and never to be repeated, those attending the event shouldn't feel obligated or pressured to part with their hard earned.

"Friday night is about getting together with their friends to get together for antipasto, and drinks, and to have a look,” winery owner Coleen McCray said.

"But some people like to go away and have a think about it.”

Ms Manifold said the Friday night acts as a preview, and people are welcome to come back Saturday or Sunday to look again.

The caveat being, that with each piece unique, there is no guarantee of it still being available.

Ms Manifold says that while she still gets nervous about how the new collection will be received, she will continue to hold these events while she can still "walk, talk and work a hammer”.

”I'm very determined and have spent my professional life aiming to also educate people,” Ms Manifold said.

"You spend $350 on a pair of fashion jewellery earrings that have a tag from Dior, or Chanel, and yet I can't repair them because, if I was to put heat near them to repair them, they would melt.

"You could spend $350 on a piece of silver, and have it for the next three generations to hand down.

"When I say things like that, its so people can understand that you can have a one-off, and you don't have to spend $4000 or $10,000 to have it.

"Slowly, surely, you understand it can be a unique piece for similar money to everyday, down town, mass produced jewellery.”

The event officially starts at 6:00pm, with an early preview from 5:30pm, with those opting to come early having the opportunity to enjoy sunset over the valley.