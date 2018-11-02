Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Station Creek Lifestyle Village golf course designer Graham Marsh speaking at a community forum on Wednesday night.
Station Creek Lifestyle Village golf course designer Graham Marsh speaking at a community forum on Wednesday night. Tegan Annett
News

'Unique': Former golf pro fascinated by proposed village

Tegan Annett
by
2nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAHAM Marsh will not be thinking of his championship golfing glory as he designs a "unique" course for Station Creek Lifestyle Village.

Instead the world-renowned golf-course architect will have playing his beloved game with his family and grandchildren in mind.

Mr Marsh spoke of his fascination with the proposed retirement village and golf course during Wednesday night's community forum.

But many worried he may not have made it at all, because his flight was diverted to Bundaberg due to heavy rainfall.

Arriving shortly after 7.30pm, Mr Marsh told the crowd the course was unlike anything he has worked on before.

"What we're here to do is to try to provide golf for people in the latter stages of their life where they just want to go out and enjoy themselves," he said.

Mr Marsh said what made this course unique was it was being built for all the right reasons, to be incorporated into a community.

He said the 18-hole, par-72 course, would be constructed in the low-lying areas of the property, at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Tannum Sands, to allow the residential homes to be protected from flooding.

Related Items

development application gladstone regional council retirement village
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    The Agnes Water facility celebrating an important milestone

    premium_icon The Agnes Water facility celebrating an important milestone

    News Agnes Water celebrates one of its best community meeting places.

    • 2nd Nov 2018 9:00 AM
    Customer swaps empty bottles for $120

    premium_icon Customer swaps empty bottles for $120

    News This scheme is the newest way to make easy money.

    • 2nd Nov 2018 9:00 AM
    Boy sustains serious injuries after balcony fall

    Boy sustains serious injuries after balcony fall

    News He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

    • 2nd Nov 2018 8:58 AM
    Why you might see a rise in beer and soft drink prices

    premium_icon Why you might see a rise in beer and soft drink prices

    News 'We're trying to let people know that the price rises are coming.'

    • 2nd Nov 2018 8:00 AM

    Local Partners