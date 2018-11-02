'Unique': Former golf pro fascinated by proposed village

GRAHAM Marsh will not be thinking of his championship golfing glory as he designs a "unique" course for Station Creek Lifestyle Village.

Instead the world-renowned golf-course architect will have playing his beloved game with his family and grandchildren in mind.

Mr Marsh spoke of his fascination with the proposed retirement village and golf course during Wednesday night's community forum.

But many worried he may not have made it at all, because his flight was diverted to Bundaberg due to heavy rainfall.

Arriving shortly after 7.30pm, Mr Marsh told the crowd the course was unlike anything he has worked on before.

"What we're here to do is to try to provide golf for people in the latter stages of their life where they just want to go out and enjoy themselves," he said.

Mr Marsh said what made this course unique was it was being built for all the right reasons, to be incorporated into a community.

He said the 18-hole, par-72 course, would be constructed in the low-lying areas of the property, at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Tannum Sands, to allow the residential homes to be protected from flooding.