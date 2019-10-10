Unique fishing competition to raise funds for VMR Gladstone

Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone public relations officer Peter Cameron, Eve Malone from Gladstone Fishing Network and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher are all looking forward to the VMR Gladstone Family Fishing Festival to be held October 18-20.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone public relations officer Peter Cameron, Eve Malone from Gladstone Fishing Network and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher are all looking forward to the VMR Gladstone Family Fishing Festival to be held October 18-20.

AN EXCITING new fishing competition is being launched in Gladstone, providing a twist on what anglers have been accustomed to in other tournaments.

The VMR Gladstone Family Fishing Festival will be held next weekend, October 18—20, and features a traditional fishing competition covering multiple species categories.

However two other events — The Narrows Trek and Boaties Market — offer anglers a unique point of difference.

Those familiar with television show The Amazing Race might find similarities with The Narrows Trek, while the Boaties Market will provide an opportunity for anglers to sell their boat or anything fishing related.

Money raised from the weekend will provide vital funds for Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone.

Anglers taking part in The Narrows Trek must gather at the VMR building on Alf O’Rourke Dr at 8.45am on October 19 for a briefing ahead of a 9am start.

VMR Gladstone publicity officer Peter Cameron explained how The Narrows Trek works.

“Depending on the numbers, we’ll release them in three to five groups and stagger the start,” Mr Cameron said.

“They’ll then go out to a designated grid reference point and there will be something there to note down, and then go on to another point and work their way up through The Narrows.

“Just before Ramsey’s Crossing, there will be one of our small rescue boats stationed there to help people go through that section.

“QGC Rescue 3 will be stationed up near Sea Hill and they will have to go to them and get their paperwork stamped and there will be a sheet of (10) questions for them to answer.

“From there they can either decide to return the same way or the bigger boats might want to go up to Cape Capricorn to go fishing but they’ll have to let VMR know.

“For the ones travelling back down The Narrows they’ll retrace their steps, come to Graham Creek where one of the tasks will be to catch a whiting and bring it back to be weighed in and that will give them extra points.”

VMR Gladstone vice president Jeff Caldwell and public relations officer Peter Cameron on board QGC Rescue III at VMR Gladstone.

The entry cost will cover the fishing rally and fishing competition, meaning anglers can take part in both events.

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs in the fishing competition and The Narrows Trek.

Fishing categories include flathead, bream, whiting, grunter, jewfish, Spanish mackerel, red emperor, red throat, tusk, coral trout and barramundi (brag mat) alongside a random weight fish and overall heaviest fish.

Eve Malone from Gladstone Fishing Network — who helped conceive the idea with husband David and Mr Cameron — will be on hand at VMR to help anglers with weigh-ins on Friday (3—6pm), Saturday (6am — 5pm) and Sunday (6—11am).

The competition will begin at midday Friday, October 18, and wrap up with the final weigh-in time of 11am on Sunday, October 20, followed by presentations at 1pm.

Entry costs are $25 per senior, $10 per junior or $75 for a boat of four.

Registration for the event or booking a site for the Boaties Market must be done at VMR. Registration forms can be collected from Ship and Sail or LJ’s Compleat Angler, however payments must be made at VMR from today until Sunday (9am — 2pm), next Wednesday and Thursday (9am — 2pm) and anytime next Friday or Saturday. For more information visit VMR Gladstone Family Fishing Festival on Facebook or call VMR Gladstone on 4972 3333.