Unique Calliope property mixes business and pleasure

UNIQUE: 669 Taragoola Road, Calliope has hit the market with LOCATIONS Estate Agents. Priced at $1.39 million, this is the ultimate lifestyle property featuring a council-approved business 'Red Carpet Pet Retreat' for dog kennels and cattery as well as a beautiful main residence, ample sheds, chook coop and horse stable set up including paddocks.

IT’s a unique opportunity blending lifestyle and business and it’s available to purchase right now.

669 Taragoola Rd at Calliope is a large property featuring horse stables, a beautiful homestead and a ready-made business, Red Carpet Pet Retreat.

The property is priced at $1.39 million, and Locations Estate Agents principal Alicia Williams said it has many positives.

“It blends that perfect balance of lifestyle, property, horse stables, a business on board which is the pet retreat and the homestead,” Ms Williams said.

“The current owners have done some wonderful renovations. They’ve set up this business but had some changes to their family situation so unfortunately have to sell,” she said.

“They’re building up the business and it’s already booked through to Christmas so it’s got a lot of potential for the right person.

“It’s a substantial fit-out and everything they’ve done is at 100 per cent, making sure it’s council compliant.’’

