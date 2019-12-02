Unique cafe grateful for community’s encouragement

Colette Giha Carella (far right) with her team at IE Cafe on their first Saturday trade 30 November 2019

IT’S not often a cafe is a not-for-profit business.

The IE Cafe in Tannum Sands opened in April as the “natural progression” for catering business Incredible Edibles, a social enterprise of Gladstone Community Linking Agency.

GCLA CEO Tracey Alexander said the cafe was a big step for the Incredible Edibles team.

“We are all so proud how they have grown and developed,” Ms Alexander said.

She said the group had adapted to learn new skills required for a fast-paced kitchen serving the public.

“It was uncharted territory for the team,” she said.

“What has been most encouraging has been the community’s encouragement and interest in our little community cafe.

“Every day the team receive great feedback and support, which makes it so much more rewarding.”

Profit generated by the cafe goes back into creating innovative opportunities for people living with a disability.

The cafe also provides employment opportunities for individuals living with a disability.

Last week, the cafe expanded its hours to include Saturday trade.

Team leader Colette Giha Carella said they marked the first official Saturday with the launch of their Parma for a Farmer deal.

The deal will run throughout this month.

“We are hoping to raise much-needed funds for our farmers,” she said.

“$4 from every parma goes to the appeal.”

The cafe is on Garnet St in Tannum Sands and is open 6am-2pm Monday to Saturday.