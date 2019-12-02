Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colette Giha Carella (far right) with her team at IE Cafe on their first Saturday trade 30 November 2019
Colette Giha Carella (far right) with her team at IE Cafe on their first Saturday trade 30 November 2019
News

Unique cafe grateful for community’s encouragement

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S not often a cafe is a not-for-profit business.

The IE Cafe in Tannum Sands opened in April as the “natural progression” for catering business Incredible Edibles, a social enterprise of Gladstone Community Linking Agency.

GCLA CEO Tracey Alexander said the cafe was a big step for the Incredible Edibles team.

“We are all so proud how they have grown and developed,” Ms Alexander said.

She said the group had adapted to learn new skills required for a fast-paced kitchen serving the public.

“It was uncharted territory for the team,” she said.

“What has been most encouraging has been the community’s encouragement and interest in our little community cafe.

“Every day the team receive great feedback and support, which makes it so much more rewarding.”

Profit generated by the cafe goes back into creating innovative opportunities for people living with a disability.

The cafe also provides employment opportunities for individuals living with a disability.

Last week, the cafe expanded its hours to include Saturday trade.

Team leader Colette Giha Carella said they marked the first official Saturday with the launch of their Parma for a Farmer deal.

The deal will run throughout this month.

“We are hoping to raise much-needed funds for our farmers,” she said.

“$4 from every parma goes to the appeal.”

The cafe is on Garnet St in Tannum Sands and is open 6am-2pm Monday to Saturday.

gladstone community linking agency ie cafe
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scientist return to cane toads to solve pest problem

        premium_icon Scientist return to cane toads to solve pest problem

        News CQ Turtle Team volunteer Jodi Jones was hopeful the trial would be a success, given goannas were the biggest threat to the turtle nesting population at Wreck Rock.

        PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

        premium_icon PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

        News GOONDOON St was packed with residents enjoying the start of the festive season...

        Shine a ray of light this Festive season

        premium_icon Shine a ray of light this Festive season

        News SHINE a ray of light to those less fortunate this festive season.

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December...