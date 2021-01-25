Unique business opportunity hits Gladstone’s market

Best Friend Board Shop owner Kenny Urquhart is selling his skate shop for $85,000.

A unique business opportunity is up for grabs in Gladstone with a skate shop listed for sale.

Gladstone’s only dedicated skate shop, Best Friend Boardshop, is on the market for $85,000.

It is advertised as a “walk-in walk-out” business opportunity, including the 7/216 Phillip Street shopfront and fit out.

Best Friend Board Shop owner Kenny Urquhart started the business nearly two years ago for his son and to introduce skating culture to the region.

“I tried to bring a bit of culture back into the town with skateboarding,” Mr Urquhart said.

“It’s brought a different feel to the town and kids have started to use skateboards, and they all come here and hang out.”

Mr Urquhart said he was sad to let go of the beloved business but other work commitments made it hard to keep it running.

“The only reason we are selling it is the pure fact someone could run it better,” he said.

“Everybody’s dream is to own a skate shop but we’ve just got heaps going on.”

The business handover includes all stock such as skateboard decks, scooters, wheels, accessories and apparel and footwear from more than 100 brands.

It also includes the store’s equipment, coffee cart outside of the store and the store’s website and social media.

Mr Urquhart said the new owner could build up the business or run it as normally.

“Someone can just buy and just do what I do, but if you really wanted to you could really kick some goals with it,” he said.

The 7/216 Phillip Street – Best Friend Board Shop listing can be found here.