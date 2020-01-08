Unique act join Agnes Blues bill

The Round Mountain Girls will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

GET ready to dance till you drop at the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival with the Round Mountain Girls.

It is over a decade since a congregation of part-time musicians got together in a shed at Round Mountain, in the most northern part of New South Wales, to form the Round Mountain Girls – with not a girl among them.

The band has played on Australia’s biggest stages at the nation’s largest festivals alongside some of the world’s great names, including opening the main stage at the iconic Bluesfest for Zac Brown and Santana.

If Mumford and Sons, The Pogues and Metallica had a three-way love child it would be a Round Mountain Girl.

Coined in the press as the “finest purveyors of Celtabillypunkfolkrootsgrass in the southern hemisphere” and “heavy metal folk”, they will take you places you didn’t know existed.

Event organisers describe the band as “fast and furious, tender and humorous; you’ll forget you’ve got a mortgage, forget your dog’s just died and ignore, for a moment, that the ice caps are melting”.

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival will be held over three days from February 21-23 at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds.

Three-day tickets are on sale now for $154 with day passes also available.

The festival is sponsored by Gladstone Regional Council’s Community Celebration Fund and supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, the festival featuring on the government agency’s It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

For more information, visit agnesbluesandroots.com.au.

When: Friday February 21 to Sunday February 23.

Where: SES Grounds, Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy

How much: Three-day tickets $154, day passes from $66.

Tickets: agnesbluesandroots.com.au/