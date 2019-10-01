Menu
Queensland Teachers’ Union president Kevin Bates. Picture: QTU
Unions’ demand before 2032 Olympic bid

by Jessica Marszalek
1st Oct 2019 11:43 AM
A COALITION of powerful unions say they're worried vital services will suffer for Queenslanders if the state secures the 2032 Olympics.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union secretary Beth Mohle, the Queensland Teachers' Union president Kevin Bates and United Voice Queensland state secretary Gary Bullock issued a rare joint statement to call on the Morrison and Palaszczuk governments to guarantee Olympic funds won't come at the expense of vital health and education services.

"Public sector workers including teachers, teacher aides, school cleaners, nurses, midwives, paramedics and other health workers are legitimately concerned important services such as health and education could be impacted due to an Olympic spend," the statement reads.

"Union representatives have requested extensive consultation and conversations with state, federal and local government leaders to give confidence specific Olympic funding will be provided.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives’ Union secretary Beth Mohle. Picture: AAP/Ric Frearson
The Nurse's Union's Ms Mohle said a detailed discussion was needed on how much each level of government would contribute.

"A spend of this magnitude has the potential to severely impact Queensland's hospitals, health services, education system and other vital services," she said.

The QTU's, Mr Bates said there was a real need for additional schools and staff statewide.

"Queensland's public education system is growing rapidly and placing significant demands on the state government to employ more teachers and principals, build new schools, expand facilities in existing schools and rapidly expand TAFE to meet the needs of industry," Mr Bates said.

"Queenslanders need to be reassured all the requirements of this growth can be sustained."

United Voice's Mr Bullock said Prime Minister Scott Morrison needed to answer "serious funding questions" before unions backed any call for the Olympics to be held in Queensland.

The unions said the Games would need to be held in various locations across the state, not just in the south east, to benefit all Queenslanders.

