Unions backing Ride4Life awareness ride

SUPPORT: Ready for the Ride4Life are Mark Brookes (front), Phil Golby, Andrew Lockwood, Paul Higgins, Nick Williams, Alex Gray, Joel Butler, Jacob Muller, Juwan Eggmolesse, Toby Jarvis, Vaughn Crane, Elton Magic, Kevin Underwood, Ted Couch and Ben Sanders. Mike Richards GLA230119RIDE

THE Gladstone Ride4Life Show and Shine Suicide Awareness Ride will kickstart again next month.

It promises to be big, bigger and better than ever before, all while honouring those who have left this world too soon.

Riders will gather at the Marina Parklands from 8am on February 23 to embark on an extended route taking in more small communities and visiting those affected by suicide.

Organiser Mark Brookes wanted to involve more Central Queensland locations into the journey.

"This year there was a discussion about how good the Mount Morgan Range ride is and after a few consultations with people who have ridden it they said it was a pretty good ride," he said.

"It's also because instead of going to Rockhampton or Biloela we wanted to go to the smaller communities... we'd like to raise a bit of revenue for a smaller community.

"Then it will be back over to Jambin, who have been affected by suicide directly - a family member of the publican out there - so they were pretty keen for us to come out and say g'day.

"We want to show we're supporting them in the CQ region as much as we can."

It won't end there, with an overnight camp taking place at Calliope River Historical Village.

"That will help put a bit of revenue back into the historical village," Mr Brookes said.

"Talking to the committee out there they're saying their committee is dropping in numbers and scared it could potentially be all lost one day."

The ride will have the backing of local union branches.

Phil Golby, CQ organiser of the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union, said they were more than happy to jump on board with a $1000 donation.

"When the cause was known to us - and we've got a lot of members who fly-in fly-out - we have a lot of problems with suicide and the union is very involved in suicide prevention through a number of different organisations," Mr Golby said.

"Being local we believe it's a good thing to support and a lot of our members put money into a local fund and we decided we'd use that money to support this very worth cause."

Ben Sanders from the CFMEU was also happy to contribute.

"I rode with Mark at last year's ride and this year we decided to hit up some of our unions," Mr Sanders said.

"I went to my delegate and along with the other delegates they jumped on board and said our lodge will give $300 and the Queensland District will give $300. Then Brookesy gets onto me and says his union is giving $1000 and topped us. It's good to see the unions jumping together towards a good cause."

Find out more by visiting the Ride 4 Life Gladstone Region Facebook page.