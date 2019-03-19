Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Unionists will protest at Andrew Wallace's campaign launch today.
Unionists will protest at Andrew Wallace's campaign launch today. Warren Lynam
Politics

Unionists to confont MP, Michaelia Cash over 'failures'

19th Mar 2019 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIONISTS will confront LNP Senator Michaelia Cash and Fisher MP Andrew Wallace today over the party's broken industrial relation policies, low wages and insecure work.

Electricial Trades Union state secretary Peter Ong will be among those who will be attending today to challenge Senator Cash and Mr Wallace about their abject failures to represent the interests of ordinary working people.　

"Our union family is angry and frustrated with the LNP's continued attacks on working people and their wages, their job security and their quality of life," he said.

The illusive Senator Cash who has been in hiding following her failed attempts to demonise unions is the poster girl of the right who want to deny working people fair representation and rights at work.

"For the last six years working people have gone backwards and they want answers, they have had enough of the trickle-down failures of this Federal Government, they know the rules are broken, this government is in chaos and our supporters want to send a message, they will be campaigning hard to change the rules."

Mr Wallace's campaign launch will be held at 1.30pm today.

afp corruption editors picks michaelia cash raids unions
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    premium_icon Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    News SILENCE descended on a Gladstone courtroom as family members of two men who were onboard FV Cassandra watched drone footage of the capsized trawler.

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:36 PM
    Who do you think you are? This event will help you find out

    premium_icon Who do you think you are? This event will help you find out

    News You may be surprised by what you uncover once you start looking.

    Preps set to shine in special feature

    premium_icon Preps set to shine in special feature

    News The Observer's My First Year photo feature continues to take shape.

    How community groups can apply for funding to save energy

    premium_icon How community groups can apply for funding to save energy

    News The Program aims to lower energy consumption and power bills

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM