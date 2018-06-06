Union workers protesting for pay increase

PROTEST: About 40 AMWU members are protesting outside Monadelphous in Gladstone this morning.

PROTEST: About 40 AMWU members are protesting outside Monadelphous in Gladstone this morning. Glen Porteous

Approximately 40 members of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union were protesting on Benaraby Road outside Monadelphous this morning.

State organiser for the AMWU Phil Golby said the protest was about a deadlock with current Enterprise Bargaining Agreements negotiations.

"The workers here are trying to get a two percent increase so they can live in town again,” Mr Golby said.

The protest was expected to last for about four hours.

There will be more to follow with this story.