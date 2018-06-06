Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROTEST: About 40 AMWU members are protesting outside Monadelphous in Gladstone this morning.
PROTEST: About 40 AMWU members are protesting outside Monadelphous in Gladstone this morning. Glen Porteous
News

Union workers protesting for pay increase

Glen Porteous
by
6th Jun 2018 10:53 AM

Approximately 40 members of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union were protesting on Benaraby Road outside Monadelphous this morning.

State organiser for the AMWU Phil Golby said the protest was about a deadlock with current Enterprise Bargaining Agreements negotiations.

"The workers here are trying to get a two percent increase so they can live in town again,” Mr Golby said.

The protest was expected to last for about four hours.

There will be more to follow with this story.

amwu australian manufacturing workers union australian workers' union awu monadelphous union members union protest
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after crash at busy intersection

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after crash at busy intersection

    Breaking Bramston St heading towards the CBD has been closed.

    • 6th Jun 2018 9:54 AM
    RENTAL RETURN: Gladstone's healthy return to market

    RENTAL RETURN: Gladstone's healthy return to market

    News Once rents increase, house prices will follow suit, agent says.

    Council signs off on new structure aimed at $14.4m savings

    Council signs off on new structure aimed at $14.4m savings

    News Up to 12 full-time jobs will go as a result of the restructure.

    Agnes Water couple's rental business thriving from Airbnb

    Agnes Water couple's rental business thriving from Airbnb

    News Geoff and Jenni Carr purposely built their home to share it

    Local Partners