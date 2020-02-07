Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.
On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.
Crime

Union fined over charges against members

7th Feb 2020 11:22 AM

THE Australian Workers Union has been fined $18,000 for wrongfully charging two members with misconduct when they did not take part in industrial action.

In March 2015, the union was representing workers who were in a pay dispute at Orica's manufacturing plant at Deer Park in Melbourne and organised three two-hour work stoppages in the one day.

But not all members took part and two in particular were pursued by the union for misconduct, risking a fine or expulsion from the AWU.

The charges were eventually dropped in September 2015.

The Fair Work Ombudsman then pursued the matter in the Federal Court, on the basis the Fair Work Act provides that people cannot have adverse action against them for not taking part in industrial activity.

On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.

More Stories

Show More
australian workers union crime union fined unions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This is not a drill: Thor spotted in Gladstone

        premium_icon This is not a drill: Thor spotted in Gladstone

        News The A-lister took time to take photos with fans at the airport.

        • 7th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        REPORT CARD: How Gladstone Harbour’s health rates

        premium_icon REPORT CARD: How Gladstone Harbour’s health rates

        News Insights into the health of the Gladstone Harbour have revealed which areas are...

        Miner’s broken dad slams ‘shocking’ review findings

        premium_icon Miner’s broken dad slams ‘shocking’ review findings

        News ‘If these deaths continue to go on to help the bottom line of a big company, I...

        Man jailed after abducting toddler from hockey fields

        premium_icon Man jailed after abducting toddler from hockey fields

        News What drove a man to build a 15 page criminal record in 10 years