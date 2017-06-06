Union fears privatisation as council considers outsourcing cemeteries

END OF THE LINE: Those working in a local crematorium reveal how differently each of us deals with the inevitable, death.

THE AUSTRALIAN Workers' Union has raised alarm bells that Gladstone Regional Council is seeking to privatise Gladstone's cemetery and crematorium management.

The council commissioned a report into management strategies for the region's facilities in December, and voted to adopt most of its recommendations in April.

Those recommendations included looking at the feasibility of outsourcing all cemetery operations in the long-term.

Four companies have already submitted expressions of interest to the council into managing or leasing the Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands, and the council's Director of Planning and Environment has recommended the council request written tenders from three of those proponents.

AWU organiser Zac Beers said the fact the council was even considering the option of outsourcing cemetery operations was "nothing short of an absolute disgrace".

"We've got some pretty significant concerns about what it is and what it means," Mr Beers said.

"We're fundamentally opposed to contracting out or outsourcing council jobs.

"These are assets that have been built and paid for by our community and now our elected council wants to put them in the hands of private business who are only interested in profits and personal gain."

Mr Beers said a team of five council employees would have to be relocated to other jobs within the council which would require a similar level of skills if the decision went ahead.

"Thanks to their collective agreement, they couldn't be made redundant through this process," he said.

"We're demanding that (the council) abandon this process because fundamentally they can't do it without breaching the agreement anyway."

Speaking to the Observer on Friday, Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett denied there were any plans to privatise the crematorium.

"Our Parks Department are just exploring all options to manage the facility," he said.

Mr Burnett said he had not yet seen a report into expressions of interest for the management rights or lease of the Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands, but denied the council would take any course of action which could be in breach of workers' collective agreement.

"We cannot breach the EBA and we will not breach the EBA," he said.

Cr Burnett said on Friday that the issue would not be voted on at the next council meeting, but the proposal to request written tenders has since appeared on today's council meeting agenda on the council's website.

Mr Burnett was unable to be contacted for comment before The Observer's deadline after the item appeared on the agenda.