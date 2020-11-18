Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The investigation is ongoing. Picture: John Grainger
The investigation is ongoing. Picture: John Grainger
News

Union boss and son targeted in police raids

by Natalie O’Brien and Mark Morri
18th Nov 2020 9:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police raids are underway in Sydney targeting officials of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU).

The Australian Federal Police are executing multiple search warrants across Sydney with the assistant of the NSW Police.

Police are raiding the Sydney headquarters of the CFMEU in Miller Street, Ultimo as well as a number of construction sites across the city.

CFMEU state secretary Darren Greenfield. Picture: Monique Harmer
CFMEU state secretary Darren Greenfield. Picture: Monique Harmer

The raids began early this morning and are ongoing. It is understood no arrests have been made.

The raids are understood to be targeting CFMEU NSW State Secretary Darren Greenfield and his son, Assistant Secretary Michael Greenfield.

An AFP spokesman said a Trade Union Task Force investigation has resulted in the execution of search warrants in Sydney today.

"As this remains an ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time."

The CFMEU has declined to comment.

The CFMEU represents more than 100,000 construction workers around the country and more than 20,000 mining and energy workers.

Originally published as Union boss and son targeted in police raids

Michael Greenfield. Picture: John Grainger
Michael Greenfield. Picture: John Grainger
cfmeu editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crypt reservation suspended at Boyne Tannum Memorial Park

        Premium Content Crypt reservation suspended at Boyne Tannum Memorial Park

        News Due to the site being located on a water plain, burials are conducted in geopolymer crypts.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 17.

        REVEALED: Massive project that would transform Boyne Island

        Premium Content REVEALED: Massive project that would transform Boyne Island

        News Plans have been unveilled for a new marina, hotel and yacht club

        Dad confronted son’s bully in schoolyard

        Premium Content Dad confronted son’s bully in schoolyard

        News The frustrated father took matters into his own hands and ended up in Gladstone...