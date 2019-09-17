Uni plan stems to industry

BIG PLANS: CQU Provost Helen Huntly, Dr Linda Pfeiffer and associate Vice-Chancellor for Gladstone Owen Nevin at the launch of the New STEM strategy.

A new science technology engineering and mathematics strategy at Central Queensland University is set to bring all branches of learning together for the better.

Launched yesterday at Gladstone’s Marina Campus the strategy’s purpose is to develop and implement a university wide coordinated approach to STEM research, learning, teaching and engagement.

CQU Provost Helen Huntly said the STEM field was important to Gladstone.

“The strategy pulls together our efforts into one strategy that will guide our teachers and our researchers … into a singular focus into what’s really important in STEM,” Prof Huntly said.

“Especially in places like Gladstone where we’re so well supported by industry.”

She said the strategy ensured CQUni was producing graduates needed by industry and supported research and innovation needed.

She said more than ever before employment opportunities were ample in the STEM industry.

“We want to make sure that we’re teaching our students the right ways of working and thinking that are going to align with the jobs of the future.”