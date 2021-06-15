Uni dean ‘sent self own underwear’: court

The NSW District court heard allegations ex-UTS dean Dianne Jolley faked a campaign of harassment against herself, causing the uni to spend $127,000 on protective measures for her. Picture: Daily Telegraph/ Gaye Gerard

The NSW District court heard allegations ex-UTS dean Dianne Jolley faked a campaign of harassment against herself, causing the uni to spend $127,000 on protective measures for her. Picture: Daily Telegraph/ Gaye Gerard

An ex-university dean allegedly sent herself a card containing a pair of her own underwear and the words “Sorry for your loss” on the front amid a fake harassment campaign designed to influence a course review process, a court has heard.

Dianne Jolley is on trial in the NSW District Court accused of sending 19 threatening letters to herself and other staff members at the University of Technology Sydney in 2019 and 2020.

Most of the letters carried menacing messages, while others purported to have been dipped in dangerous vibrio bacteria and inert granular substances.

Ms Jolley, who was employed as the university’s dean of science, has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges including sending an article to create a false belief of danger, conveying false information to create fear of danger and causing financial disadvantage by deception.

One day one of the trial, a jury heard Ms Jolley’s employers had taken the allegedly fabricated threats so seriously they paid $127,000 to secure her a personal security guard.

Crown prosecutor Roger Kimball said the guard accompanied Ms Jolley to and from work in a hire car and chaperoned her as she moved around the university’s Broadway campus.

Mr Kimball told the Downing Centre District Court on Tuesday that CCTV cameras were also installed at her home and office, while her reports of harassment sparked a police investigation.

Dianne Jolley is on trial for allegedly creating a fake harassment campaign against herself, writing threatening letters and sending others that purported to have been dipped in dangerous vibrio bacteria and inert granular substances. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

He said several of the letters, sent between July and November, came as Ms Jolley attempted to cut a traditional Chinese medicine course from the science faculty but faced resistance from the university board.

Among the notes the 51-year-old allegedly penned, 11 of them were addressed to herself and included warnings such as: “Chop our future, we chop yours”.

The court heard a card she allegedly sent herself in August 2019 read, “Goodbye, see ya and good luck” and included a photo of Ms Jolley with a red line through her face.

“I know where you work, I know where you live … how you smell,” another note read.

“The crown case is the accused (Ms Jolley) was the author of each of those 19 letters,” Mr Kimball said.

“The crown case is the accused knew there was no safety threat to her and others and caused the financial disadvantage to UTS.”

On September 16, 2019, Ms Jolley called UTS’ head of security Sean O’Mara telling him someone had come into the backyard of her south Sydney home and cut up her clothing hanging on the line.

She claimed to have found a letter on her car windscreen reading, “I know where you live”, the court heard.

“She sounded distressed,” Mr O’Mara said. “We were concerned for her and her family’s safety.”

Mr O’Mara told the court he advised her to install alarms and CCTV cameras outside her home.

The court heard those cameras would allegedly later capture her place one of the letters on her front veranda before she repeatedly threw it to her dog and placed it in a police evidence bag.

The court heard Ms Jolley had been seen on her own CCTV cameras placing one of the letters on her own veranda before throwing it to her dog and then placing it in an evidence bag. Picture: Daily Telegraph/ Gaye Gerard

Ms Jolley was arrested on November 15, 2019, at her office after the police investigation turned toward herself.

Mr Kimball said the letters continued to flow even after Ms Jolley’s arrest, alleging she was attempting to create the impression someone else was to blame or to further a potential mental health defence.



The day after her arrest a police phone tap allegedly recorded Ms Jolley discussing the allegations with her personal assistant.

The court heard Ms Jolley was heard saying that she sent some letters to herself because she was under pressure and was worried about losing support.

“When support was disappearing I made some bad judgment calls and two of the letters that were sent were sent from me, because I wanted support. I should have gone and seen a psychologist,” she said.

“But now they are accusing me of everything … of vandalism, of all of these sorts of things I haven’t done”

She also sent a text message to a director of the university in which she admitted to doing, “things I’m not proud of … sabotaging myself”, the court heard.



“The worst thing that’s gonna happen is I’m gonna get lumped with everything. And make it look like I had a complete breakdown,” the court heard she said in another call.



The trial continues.

Originally published as Uni dean ‘sent self own underwear’: court