Uni chancellor’s advice to year 12 students

ANYONE considering university study next year shouldn’t be dismayed by recent government changes to course pricing, says CQU Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp.

After a disruptive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prof Klomp encouraged year 12 students to follow their passions into the future.

“When considering university options for next year, you need to block out the background noise and decide where your passions lie,” he said.

“Focus exclusively on how you want to make an impact in this world.

“The only person who gets to decide what your career and study paths looks like, is you.

Professor Klomp said the changes to university course pricing are an attempt to influence university enrolments towards areas of “national employment priority”.

“The Government has decided to make some university courses cheaper such as teaching, nursing, engineering, IT and science, while making others more expensive, such as law, business, arts and humanities,” he said.

“The Government doesn’t have evil intentions with these university pricing reforms –they are trying to shape a future workforce for a robust economy, and that’s not easy.

“Just don’t let them decide what your passions are and what you want to be in life.

“Study what you love. Love what you do. Dream big and change the world.”

When choosing what you study, Prof Klomp said, consider what will keep you motivated and content as a career.

“The level of success, contentment and motivation you will draw from your career over a lifetime is directly linked back to your interests and passions, not to the marginal pricing adjustments of your temporary HELP loan,” he said.

“So, when you are considering your university options for next year, listen to your heart, not the politicians.”