Uni boss: ‘Feels good to have a roof on’
A PROJECT "set to change the landscape of Moreton Bay" is one step closer to completion.
USC Moreton Bay campus in Petrie yesterday celebrated a "topping off" ceremony with the completion of the foundation building's roof.
A soaring structure, which one project spokesman said took up some 7000 square metres, its completion has come as welcome relief to USC Chief Operating Officer Scott Snyder.
"I can't even tell you how nice it is to see a roof," Mr Snyder said.
"The project has had a very compressed time frame to begin with and every time it rains it becomes more compressed.
"Builders Hansen Yuncken have been excellent in bringing extra shifts on and trying to catch up but once the roof is on those elements of risk are reduced.
"So it is a key milestone and once the roof is on the risk associated with the project drops dramatically.
"It was announced years ago that we would open in 2020 but as time goes on it gets tighter and tighter
"And we will open for semester one but, gee it feels good to have the roof on."
Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Allan Sutherland reflected on a challenging road to arrive at the milestone.
"The process of getting here has been horrendous," Mr Sutherland said.
"It has taken a lot of time and battles; a lot of funding in and out and a lot of shunting from department to department.
"But in the end we've all come together and I think state and Federally we've all worked together for a great outcome."
The outgoing mayor, having recently announced his upcoming resignation, was adamant the project was warranted.
"I think in the end everybody realised that this was something that had to happen," Mr Sutherland said.
"The statistics were damning for the region, with the least head of population of tertiary educated in Australia, and that is a blight on us as the custodians of the people we represent."
Hansen Yuncken Qld State Manager Greg Baumann was confident of meeting the early 2020 deadline.
"We are really pleased with how the project is travelling," Mr Baumann said.
"It has always been a fairly tight program but there has been great progress made, so we are absolutely confident that we will be ready for semester one in 2020."
The foundation building will feature a flexible 480-seat capacity lecture theatre for teaching and community events; $10 million worth of state-of-the-art technology; nursing simulation labs; engineering labs; a "makerspace" and library facilities.
Study programs offered at USC:
- Bachelor of Business
- Bachelor of Business (Management)
- Bachelor of Business (Marketing)
- Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting)*
- Bachelor of Computer Science (new in 2020)
- Bachelor of Information and Communications Technology*
- Bachelor of Communication
- Bachelor of Creative Industries
- Bachelor of Design
- Bachelor of Primary Education
- Bachelor of Recreation and Outdoor Environmental Studies
- Bachelor of Animal Ecology
- Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) (Honours)*
- Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) (Honours) (new in 2020)*
- Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) (Honours)*
- Bachelor of Engineering (Mechatronic) (Honours) (new in 2020)*
- Bachelor of Environmental Science
- Bachelor of Science
- Bachelor of Biomedical Science
- Bachelor of Nursing Science*
- Bachelor of Arts
- Bachelor of Human Services*
- Bachelor of Psychology (Honours)*
- Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology)*
- Bachelor of Social Work*
- Master of Arts
- Master of Science
- Doctor of Philosophy
- *Degrees awaiting external accreditation