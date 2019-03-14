Unheard Michael Hutchence recordings on new soundtrack

A NEW documentary on Michael Hutchence and an associated soundtrack, with unheard recordings of the late artist, has been announced today.

Ballina resident Christopher M. Murphy, chairman and founder of Petrol Records, and creative director and global strategist for INXS, said the documentary film Mystify will honour the late superstar and globally acclaimed lead singer of INXS.

Mystify, a feature documentary about Hutchence, who passed away in November 1997, will premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in April.

Petrol Records and international partner, Universal Music Group, will launch a major campaign for the film's soundtrack, a release containing previously unheard tracks from the enigmatic rock star and introduce INXS' iconic sound to a new generation.

The Mystify soundtrack will showcase the musical talents of Michael's song writing and velvet lyrics.

Members of the Australian rock band INXS pose for a group portrait at the Ritz Carleton Hotel in Aspen. Colo, in this 1997 photo. From left, are: Tim Farriss, Kirk Pengilly, Michael Hutchence, foreground, Jon Farriss, Garry Gary Beers and Andrew Farriss. INXS has a new album Elegantly Wasted, on the Mercury label. AAP/JAMES MINCHIN

It will weave recently discovered, and never-before heard, covers performed by Michael, with the much loved INXS classics that led the evolution of the music industry so many years ago.

The full-length film was written and directed by filmmaker Richard Lowenstein who helmed some of the band's early music videos.

Lowenstein has promised definitive insight to one of rock's great front men.

Murphy said INXS' appeal wasn't just confined to writing great songs or playing some of the best concerts he's ever seen.

"They always had their collective antennae up to the latest trends - whether they be music, fashion or technology - and that's given their brand a fresh and lasting outlook," he said.

"There will be many insights revealed about Michael's life and his music, which will create interesting conversations."

Petrol's announcement comes at a busy time for the company as it continues work on the INXS' X Building, an arts and innovation precinct to be located in Ballina.

In addition to exhibiting INXS' extensive gallery of memorabilia, this development will be an incubator for new talent, start-ups and established businesses within the arts and technology sectors.