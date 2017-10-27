'Unfathomable': Residents determined to find answers for trawler families

AGNES Water residents are determined to find answers for the families without closure from the Dianne fishing trawler tragedy.

While Adam Hoffman's and Ben Leahy's bodies were recovered from the wreck at the weekend, crew members Eli Tonks, 39, Adam Bidner, 33, Chris Sammut, 34, and Zach Feeney, 28, are still missing.

A "paddle out" is organised for this Saturday as a tribute to the seven men who were on board Dianne when it flipped and sunk near Middle Island on Monday, October 16.

Organiser Arty Cipak said the small coastal township was rocked by the tragedy. Crewman Ruben McDornan remains as the sole survivor.

"It's such an awful story, to have lost your family and at this point in time still have no answers," he said.

"The longer it goes on, it's becoming more and more unfathomable."

Mr Cipak, owner of Moondoggie Beach and Bush Tours, said residents resonated with the seven trawler crewmen because of their love for the ocean.

Residents continue to scour local beaches and VMR Round Hill and Gladstone have been joined by boaties for their sea search for the four missing men.

"Anyone with a love for the ocean we're encouraging to come along," he said.

"We want it to be a beautiful event for the family.

"Until we get answers, we owe those boys to keep looking."