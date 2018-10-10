Unexpected showers fall across the region

GLADSTONE residents woke to a wet morning after overnight showers blanketed the region on Wednesday.

The rain gauge at the Gladstone radar site recorded 6mm, with the Gladstone Airport gauge receiving 8.4mm.

Boyne Island recorded the most rain in the region with 9mm in the gauge, followed by Benaraby with 6mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Rockhampton technical officer Craig Hall said the cause was a stationary surface trough running from the north-west.

"That's also being combined with... a series of upper troughs that are moving across from central Australia," Mr Hall said.

The region should expect more showers for the rest of the week, and right into the weekend, with possible storms predicted on Thursday and Friday caused by upper troughs.

"(That's) providing the moisture for the thunderstorms... and those upper troughs are giving the trigger for the storms to form," Mr Hall said.

Maximum temperatures will hover around the mid-to-high twenties.

The Bureau predicts conditions should calm down by next week.

"They're going to ease off from around Monday and next week onwards as the upper trough moves off the coast," Mr Hall said.

Predictions are for a mostly sunny day on Monday with a top of 28C with showers expected to return on Tuesday with a top of 28C.