'Undetected': Ratepayers reminded to pay water bill before deadline

GLADSTONE Region ratepayers are reminded that half-yearly water usage payments are due this Friday.

The water usage notices, issued on February 8, provide a measure of household water consumption from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said water usage charges had not increased this financial year and that notices were accompanied by a brochure with information about how households could reduce water use and check for water leaks on their property.

"A concealed water leak can go undetected for months and waste thousands of litres of water, so it pays to use the brochure's table to record and monitor your water use to detect significant changes," he said.

Water rates payments can be made by a variety of methods listed on rate notices, including via Council's secure Online Services platform at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/OnlineServices

For more information or assistance with your water rates notice, phone Council on 4970 0700 or visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/rates