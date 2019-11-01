Underground lairs discovered on Epstein’s ‘Paedo Island’

One of the many bizarre statues scattered across Little St James. Picture: wearechange.org

A shocking video filmed on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous "Paedo Island" reveals secret underground lairs and a bizarre "sex temple" with fake doors.

The clip - taken by an anti-corruption organisation - also shows the seedy outdoor massage room where underage girls would pamper the registered sex offender.

It's been reported Epstein hid young girls he allegedly enslaved in underground rooms below the temple and other parts of the island.

Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change and Jeff Berwick sneaked onto Epstein's private island, Little St James, three months after FBI agents raided the luxury Caribbean hideaway.

However, the pair claimed they were forced to flee the secluded setting when they were chased away by staff, who they discovered are still working on the island after just 30 minutes.

The video opens with Berwick saying, "Well hello from Jeffrey Epstein's island … walking around the whole island. There's no one here. Oddly, oddly quiet."

However his friend then shouts, "They're on golf carts … get the f**k out of here."

The 'sex temple' at the centre of abuse claims against Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: wearechange.org

Closer inspection reveals its doors are painted on and feature Epstein's initials. Picture: wearechange.org

The outdoor massage room where underage girls would pamper the shamed financier. Picture: wearechange.org

The clip also shows a bizarre underground bunker dug into the side of a mound. Picture: wearechange.org

The video follows the pair as they probe the $28.2 million island's secrets - giving an insight into the lifestyle of the perverted billionaire.

In one scene they entered one of Epstein's offices which features a small sign that reads "Keep Calm and Carry On".

Rudkowski then explores a few of the island's underground rooms and Epstein's gold-tipped temple, where young girls were said to have been abused.

The video then reveals that two doors on the temple were actually fake and painted on, and that Epstein has his initials daubed on the structure.

In August, FBI agents travelling on speedboats visited the island, raiding the property as part of a probe into Epstein's sex trafficking continues, following his death in prison.

Jeffrey Epstein had numerous accusers and has been linked to powerful figures.

The moment the pair approach the Caribbean island on a speedboat. Picture: wearechange.org

One of Epstein's offices complete with a ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ sign. Picture: wearechange.org

Luke Rudkowski of the anti-corruption organisation We Are Change filmed the video. Picture: wearechange.org

They scoured the site on golf carts over claims under-age girls were used as sex slaves and repeatedly abused inside the temple.

Footage showed a large group of FBI officers arriving at the pier of Little St James and accessing the disgraced financier's property with golf buggies.

The probe came after Epstein - who was awaiting trial on child sex abuse charges - died in his New York City jail cell.

In September, one of Epstein's victims told how she tried to swim across shark-infested waters to escape his hideaway.

The dock where FBI agents arrived to raid the hideaway in August. Picture: wearechange.org

Epstein is said to have spent months on end on the island. Picture: wearechange.org

Staff still work on the secluded island Epstein bought for £15m Picture: wearechange.org

Desperate Sarah Ransome claimed she made her dramatic escape bid after being raped multiple times on Little St James.

She said: "I had been raped three times that day. A shark would have been my best friend at that point. I didn't even think about it - it was just, get me away."

Ms Ransome told how she jumped on a quad bike to get away and planned to drive to a beach to swim to the safety of nearby St Thomas.

