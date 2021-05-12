Two Gympie region men who were the target of an undercover police sting in 2020 fronted Gympie District Court on Tuesday to be sentenced for supplying dangerous drugs throughout Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

John Stefan Konkol, 50, and 38-year-old Jason Troy Straun Robertson both pleaded guilty to supplying methylamphetamine.

Konkol pleaded guilty to supplying a dangerous drug, and possessing of a dangerous drug and utensil.

Robertson pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying a dangerous drug, and one count of possessing anything used to carry out a crime.

Judge Bernie Porter told the court Konkol and Robertson were the targets of an undercover police operation targeting the supply of dangerous drugs.

Two officers posed as potential customers to Konkol and Robertson, and said they were interested in buying methylamphetamine from the men.

Judge Porter said Konkol was the first to meet with the undercover officers, before introducing them to Robertson.

"(Konkol) eventually made a phone call to arrange for another person to attend to supply the methamphetamine," he said.

He also said Robertson sold $250 worth of product in Gympie, and $350 worth on the Sunshine Coast.

Robertson turned himself in to the Gympie Police Station in September 2020,after police went to his hour several months after last seeing him.

Judge Porter said Konkol involved himself in the supply of the dangerous drug, which he described as 'destructive'.

"Mr Konkol's involvement was neither enthusiastic, particularly active, consistent," he said.

Konkol was fined $1000, and Robertson was sentenced to 15 months jail.

Robertson was released on parole immediately, and placed on three years probation.

Originally published as Undercover police bust Gympie, Sunny Coast drug dealers