Under The Trees to star celebrated blues artist

BRANCHING OUT: Celebrated Australian blues artist Lachy Doley will bring his intense moods to Gladstone's Under the Trees Festival at BITS.

CELEBRATED Australian blues artist Lachy Doley is looking forward to his first performance in Gladstone at this weekend's Under the Trees Festival.

Gladstone fans have already reached out to the star ahead of the performance day on Saturday.

"The Lachy Doley Group hasn't made it that far up in Queensland before, so it's going to be great to see how people receive the show,” Doley said.

"When you play for regional areas, you can really feel that community, you can really feel the excitement of the community coming together.”

He likes that in regional communities, people can rally towards an event and really feel part of it.

"It makes (the event) so much better,” Doley said.

"As a performer, it's fantastic to feel that and feed off that camaraderie and have that small-town feeling.”

Doley said the most important aspect of his performances was the show dynamic.

"I like things to be really intense and also really mellow, really fast or really slow,” he said.

"I like that shock in between feelings or moods in the music.”

Doley said it was an incredible feeling to return to Australia after his two-month tour in Europe and Canada.

Originally from Adelaide, he has been based in Sydney for almost 20 years.

Dubbed the Jimi Hendrix of the Hammond organ, Lachy Doley is Australia's most celebrated blues soul rock organ player in the world today.

He has seen a lot of the world while recording and touring with acts as diverse as Powderfinger, Glenn Hughes, Steve Vai, Jimmy Barnes and The Beautiful Girls.

The Lachy Doley Group was formed in 2010, and has been recording and touring heavily ever since.

The group's latest album Lovelight is on track to surpass their previous album, debuting at number 40 on the ARIA charts.