SECOND YEAR: Elke Smith, bassist for The Threadz, has released the first announcement of bands to play at this year's Under the Trees.
Music

Under The Trees retains 'village' vibe with first lineup

Tegan Annett
by
21st Aug 2018 4:30 AM

UNDER The Trees has delivered its first announcement of bands to perform at the October festival, expected to bring plenty of good vibes and energy.

Organisers aimed to bring a similar "village" feel to what was created during last year's maiden event, which attracted thousands of people despite rain.

Tannum Sands musician Elke Smith began working on this year's line-up in February for the Boyne Island festival.

Her aim was to find the "cream of the grass roots" bands whose live performances delivered good vibes and plenty of energy.

This year's headliner is four-piece indie rock band Caravana Sun.

It will be joined by The Hot Potato Band, The Urban Chiefs and festival favourites from last year The Fergies.

"Our motto is repeat and refine," Ms Smith said.

"We didn't want to fall into that trap of let's go bigger and better and lose what we created, which was this little village feel."

See the Under the Trees Facebook page for more details.

Line-up:

Caravana Sun

The Fergies

Hot Potato Band

Jesse Morris and the Shakedown

The Urban Chiefs

The Benny Nelson Band

The Threadz

Ornaments

Meraki Circus, Dance and Entertainment

boyne island events music festival under the trees
Gladstone Observer

