The Cheap Fakes will be playing at Under the Trees.
The Cheap Fakes will be playing at Under the Trees.
Under the Trees lucky for band

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
LAST time the Cheap Fakes played at Under the Trees lead singer Hayden Andrews won the meat raffle at the Tannum Sands Hotel, so it’s no wonder he’s stoked to play again.

The Brisbane brass funk six-piece will take the stage at 6pm tomorrow night hoping to “spread the love” to festival-goers.

“We love it up there,” ­Andrews said.

“It’s beautiful weather, nice scenery, it’s great to come back.”

He said his memories from the 2017 event were all positive.

“I remember turning up at the festival, seeing its beautiful surroundings and the locals are so friendly and eager to help us out.

“We must have done ­something right if they've asked us back.”

It may have been good karma from his meat raffle win.

“I had to give it to one of the locals, who was absolutely stoked,” Andrews said.

Under the Trees

When: Saturday, 11am — 10pm

Where: Jacaranda Dr, Boyne Island

Tickets: Available at the door

