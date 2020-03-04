Under the sea: Kindy mural sparks imagination

THE boys and girls at ­Tannum kindy can dive into new parts of their imaginations after an ocean-inspired mural was recently installed.

At the weekend, the final piece of a 40-panel mosaic was glued down in the play area at Tannum Sands Kindergarten.

The project was a collabo­ra­tion between Ocean Breeze Gallery, Lynn Thompson’s mosaic group and Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed.

It took 10 artists two months to complete it.

Petula Masters, Rosemary Anderson, Lynn Thompson, Shannon Wright, Martina Fetherstonhaugh, Dee Egner, Rick Bichsel, Paul Thorne, June Bellchambers at Tannum Sands Kindergarten with the Ocean Breeze mosaic project.

Project co-ordinator Rosemary Anderson designed the mosaic’s template and said it was the first time the group had done a project on this scale.

She said it was a real community effort to put the mosaic together.

“We were really pleased with the end result,” Ms Anderson said.

“This project was a really good small-community collaboration.”

The project was organised last year by the parents of the kindergarten management committee.

Tannum Sands Kindergarten students

Ms Anderson said the mural design was inspired by sea creatures the children saw during beach visits.

“The kindergarten takes the children down the beach and they wanted a sea theme.”

Ms Anderson said the children were excited with the new addition.

“Today I noticed some of the kids were going to draw their favourite piece,” she said.