UNDER THE HAMMER: Spring selling

GOING ONCE: Tony Ward (centre), auctioneer with The Auction Group, says now is a good time to consider selling through auction. (Pictured) Alicia Williams, principal of Locations Estate Agents, Tony Ward, and Michael Byrnes, property sales specialist with Locations Estate Agents.

GOING ONCE: Tony Ward (centre), auctioneer with The Auction Group, says now is a good time to consider selling through auction. (Pictured) Alicia Williams, principal of Locations Estate Agents, Tony Ward, and Michael Byrnes, property sales specialist with Locations Estate Agents.

TONIGHT four homes are expected to go under the hammer with bidders hoping to secure their dream homes.

It’s a method of selling that dates back to Roman times and remains popular.

The Auction Group auctioneer Tony Ward said the real estate market was changing, and now was one of the best times to consider selling through auction.

“It allows both buyer and seller to find a true value,” Mr Ward said.

“The seller might undervalue his house, he might not be aware of what the market’s done, whereas two or three buyers may bid head to head and the seller may achieve a result $40,000 more than he expected.”

He said the three biggest drawcards for auctions was the sense of urgency, meaning homes tended to stay on the market for fewer days, the lack of upper price limit and the simple unconditional contract.

His advice to buyers was not to be afraid of the process.

“By all means talk to the auctioneer, ask questions,” he said.

“The better you educate yourself, the less intimidating it can be.

“Do your homework, be prepared and be in a position to bid at auction.”

For sellers, he said allow yourself to be guided by the feedback from the selling agent and auctioneer.

It’s a method of selling dating back to Roman times and still remains popular.

The Auction Group auctioneer Tony Ward said as the real estate market was changing, now was one of the best times to consider selling through auction.

“It allows both buyer and seller to find a true value,” Mr Ward said.

“The seller might undervalue his house, he might not be aware of what the market’s done, whereas two or three buyers may bid head to head and the seller may achieve a result $40,000 more than he expected.”

He said the three biggest drawcards for auctions was the sense of urgency, meaning homes tend to stay on the market for less days, the lack of upper price limit and the simple unconditional contract.

His advice to buyers was not to be afraid of the auction process.

“By all means talk to the auctioneer, ask questions,” he said.

“The better you educate yourself the less intimidating it can be.

“Do your homework, be prepared and be in a position to bid at auction.”

For sellers, he said allow yourself to be guided by the feedback by the selling agent and auctioneer.