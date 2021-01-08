Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The ring has the words ‘Royal Australian Regiment’ inscribed around the outside of it. Photo: Contributed
The ring has the words ‘Royal Australian Regiment’ inscribed around the outside of it. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Under investigation: Theft of Royal Australian Regiment ring

Rhylea Millar
7th Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the theft of a commemorative ring from a Bundaberg business.

Gold with a blue gemstone in the centre, the ring also has the words 'Royal Australian Regiment' inscribed around the outside of it.

Described as gold coloured with a blue circle in the centre, the ring also has the words ‘Royal Australian Regiment’ inscribed around the outside of it.
Described as gold coloured with a blue circle in the centre, the ring also has the words ‘Royal Australian Regiment’ inscribed around the outside of it.

It was stolen from a business on Quay St, Bundaberg Central, between 11am and 11.50am today.

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2100041381.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man extradited to WA after causing nuisance at Gladstone

        Premium Content Man extradited to WA after causing nuisance at Gladstone

        Crime Adam Joseph Williams faces more charges in Perth after being a menace on New Year’s Day.

        Father busted over the limit with learner son at wheel

        Premium Content Father busted over the limit with learner son at wheel

        News Joven Santiago was a passenger as his learner son drove.

        • 8th Jan 2021 12:01 PM
        ‘Pain meds and VB’: Drink-driver’s dangerous cocktail

        Premium Content ‘Pain meds and VB’: Drink-driver’s dangerous cocktail

        News Joseph Robert Staehr faced a Gladstone court today.

        • 8th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        REVEALED: Where in CQ had the cheapest fuel in 2020?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where in CQ had the cheapest fuel in 2020?

        Motoring Data released from RACQ this week revealed which regional towns had the cheapest...