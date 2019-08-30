UNDER $200K: townhouses for sale in Gladstone and surrounds

ON THE MARKET: 40/1 Michel Pl, Telina, is listed on realestate.com.au for $179,000.

RIGHT now there are a handful of townhouses on the market for under $200,000 in Gladstone and surrounding suburbs. The Observer has compiled a list of those on realestate.com.au.

Unit 5/51 Harbour Tce, Gladstone Central - $82,000

LOCATED just minutes away from local shops, primary and secondary schools and parklands, this townhouse is ideally situated. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a carport.

Unit 25/7 Nothling St, New Auckland - $95,000

THIS home is minutes away from Gladstone Airport, local shops, primary and secondary schools and Marley Brown Oval. The two-storey townhouse has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a carport.

Unit 6/18 Leonard St, South Gladstone - $95,000

LOCATED in a quiet six-townhouse community, this home is close to primary and high schools, CQUniversity City Campus and local shops. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, one carport and a private courtyard.

Unit 7/15 Roberts St, South Gladstone - $108,000

THIS two storey home is located in the Hollyhead Complex. It is close to local shops, primary and secondary schools and CQUniversity City Campus. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a courtyard and a carport.

For the above properties, contact Gladstone Real Estate.

22/21 Roberts St, South Gladstone - $167,000

THIS three-bedroom townhouse is close to schools, Toolooa Shopping Centre, Gladstone CBD and restaurants. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a carport. Contact Raine and Horne Gladstone.

1/23 Morris Ave, Calliope Contributed

1/23 Morris Ave, Calliope - $168,000

CENTRALLY located in Calliope, this home is close to local shops and schools. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two carports. Contact Locations Estate Agents South Gladstone.

40/1 Michel Pl, Telina - $179,000

THIS modern home is located in a complex with a pool, putting green and covered outdoor area. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate toilet and a carport. Contact Ray White Gladstone.

17/21 Roberts St, South Gladstone - $179,000

LOCATED close to the Gladstone CBD, CQUniversity City Campus, schools and restaurants, this double-storey townhouse has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one carport. Contact Ray White Gladstone.

2/113 Central Lane, Gladstone Central - $180,000

LOCATED centrally, this home is walking distance from local shops and minutes away from schools. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two carports. Contact Ray White Tannum Sands.

11/29 Ann St, South Gladstone Contributed

11/29 Ann St, South Gladstone - $198,000

THIS spacious townhouse is located close to the CBD, has expansive water views and is close to CQUniversity and schools. The two-storey home has three bedrooms, one office or spare bedroom space, two bathrooms and one carport. Contact Ray White Gladstone.

5/77 Ann St, South Gladstone - $198,000

BUILT to impress, this townhouse is located in a boutique complex just minutes from the CBD. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a third toilet and one carport. Contact Ray White Gladstone.

3/10 Nothling St, New Auckland - $199,000

LOCATED in the Avion Place complex, this home is modern in design and is minutes from Gladstone Airport with schools and shops nearby. It has three bedrooms, two bathroom and two carports. Contact Ray White Gladstone.

Don't miss the bumper Real Estate lift-out in Saturday's edition of The Observer.