Russell Dendle, Andy Bagust, Cooper Armstrong, Ashton Kajewski, Bruce Gibb, Cohen Kurtz, Mark Bailing and (front) Bryce Armstrong, Makayla Bagust and Jacob Kurtz excited to be part of Calliope Cricket Club's first U13s team
Sport

Under-13 cricket grows with addition of new team

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
CRICKET: In a first for Calliope Cricket Club, an under-13 side has taken to the field.

Coach Cameron Kurtz said the team was very inclusive.

“We have girls and younger players,” he said.

“The team has a lot of different ability levels.”

He said the new team had a great attitude and were very supportive of each other.

On Sunday, the team took to the field against The Glen.

“Both teams were short with players away,” Kurtz said.

“Calliope had seven players and The Glen had eight, making a lot more room on the field for the batters.”

He said Calliope batted first and scored 3/116 off their allotted 30 overs.

Topscorers were Cohen Kurtz (34 not out) and Cooper Armstrong (23 not out).

“For the Glen, Claire Hill was the pick of the bowlers with 2/15,” Kurtz said.

He said the teams were evenly matched.

“Going into the last over The Glen needed 17 runs to tie and were 3/99,” Kurtz said.

He said playing wonderful cricket got The Glen over the line.

“Both teams played with good spirit and sportsmanship,” he said.

Local businesses got on board to help the team get set up.

Kurtz said Mastermyne sponsored the team’s uniforms and Graymont purchased the club marquee.

“As a club we rely on community support and their sponsorship is greatly valued,” he said.

