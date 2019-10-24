Unconvinced of ‘carbon bomb’

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett, Australian Future Energy chief executive officer Kerry Parker and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher pictured in September 2018 at the site of the $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project located in the Gladstone State Development Area at Yarwun.

I refer to your article published on 16.10.19 entitled "$1B Plant on track" regarding the proposed Gladstone Energy and Ammonia project.

I can tell you that while this community certainly are keen to see projects which offer jobs, we remain unconvinced that a 'carbon bomb' is the way to go. Australian Future Energy's Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project will belch out 2 million tonnes of CO2 annually for the next 30 years as if there is no prospect of climate disaster.

The low grade coal from Callide would be better left in the ground and the money spent on a proper renewable powered hydrogen project. The future of ammonia is through electrolysis, making it from water by using energy from renewable resources. This sort of pilot project would give Gladstone a foothold in the low carbon economy.

I note that since the project was announced the number of construction jobs has inflated from 800 to 1000 and the number of operational jobs has increased from 200 to 250. Rubbery figures anyone? People in Gladstone had better not get their hopes up, as the technology to be used in the proposed project is out of date already.

Further concerns about the project which have yet to be addressed are as follows:

Business Case - This project is yet to attract substantial funding and we are unclear as to whether they still require a Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund (NAIF) loan? 3rd grade coal is on the nose, even in financial circles. Investors are not going to put their money in obsolete, loss making enterprises using socially unacceptable feedstock.

Air Quality - Gladstone's air shed is full and we do not need extra pollutants. More industrial development in this area will simply exacerbate the existing noise, odour and air quality issues in the region.

Water requirements - this project will use 1GL/year of freshwater from Awoonga Dam - the equivalent of around 6,000 households. Is this the best use of our precious water resources?

Waste Management - 390,000t/yr of waste coal ash will need to be treated and stored appropriately, leaving a toxic legacy for our children.

Readers may also be interested in a report published in 2017 which classes such plants as 'economic disasters': Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) - "Using coal gasification to generate electricity: A multi billion dollar failure"

All in all, this is a dinosaur of a project best left in the 1800s where it belongs. The future is renewable. Let's Repower Gladstone.