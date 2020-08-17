Uncontrollable jaw movement gives away drug-driver

A man’s uncontrollable jaw movement made police suspect he was driving under the influence of drugs.

A GLADSTONE man’s sweaty, dry mouth and uncontrollable jaw movements were enough for police to suspect he was under the influence of drugs.

Steven Allan Dwyer, 38, pleaded guilty to eight charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday.

The most serious included driving under the influence of drugs and possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

On May 5 at 2.15pm Dwyer was intercepted on Barney St, Barney Point, where police located two clip-seal bags containing cannabis and a glass pipe Dwyer said was used to smoke methamphetamine.

Dwyer declared he had a syringe in the car which he had used to inject meth.

The court heard that Dwyer was displaying behaviour consistent with someone under the influence of drugs.

Dwyer told police he had injected meth the night before.

Then on June 14, at 1.30pm, Dwyer was intercepted on Boles St, West Gladstone, driving a car with no rego plates.

Dwyer told police he had been disqualified from driving for about a month.

He told police he was aware when he bought the car that it was unregistered and he had not made arrangements to get plates.

Dwyer said he was driving around the block because he wanted to turn the motor over.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court, at the time of the offence Dwyer was on probation and on a suspended sentence.

Sen Con Spargo said driving while effected by meth was putting Dwyer and others at risk of injury.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client had been attending drug rehabilitation sessions and sending him to prison would likely derail the good work.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey described Dwyer as a “persistent offender” and said he was fortunate corrective services saw a “glimmer of hope” for him.

Dwyer was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment with immediate parole and disqualified from driving for two years.

His suspended sentence was activated to run at the same time with immediate parole.