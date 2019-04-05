Woman airlifted from beach with head injuries
UPDATE 2.22pm: WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has flown a patient to Gold Coast University Hospital.
The female patient suffered a head injury and was unconscious.
The patient was intubated on the beach and was reportedly in a critical condition.
UPDATE 12.30pm: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is preparing to winch a patient who was pulled unconscious from the water at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.
Two crew members were winched to the beach to aid in the treatment of the woman.
Early reports the woman may have suffered a head injury.
Original story: EMERGENCY Services have been called to Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay after a woman in her 50s was pulled from the ocean unconscious.
Surf Life Saving FNC Duty Officer Jimmy Keough said lifeguards were on the scene assisting with CPR.
"A person has been pulled from the water at Clarkes Beach and CPR has commenced," he said.
Westpac Life Saving Rescue Helicopter is attending the scene.
More to come.