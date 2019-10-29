Uncommon bird of prey spotted

The Pacific Baza with crested hawk is not a very common bird but was spotted in a Gladstone backyard

The Pacific Baza with crested hawk is not a very common bird but was spotted in a Gladstone backyard

A GLADSTONE resident made an unusual find over the weekend.

Monica Sajdl caught this photograph of a pacific baza.

Ms Sajdl said in 13 years, she had only seen the species once before.

“Luckily this time I had the camera ready,” she said.

Ms Sajdl saw three pacific bazas hunting together in her neighbourhood.

BirdLife Capricornia secretary Allan Briggs said the bird wasn’t common and needed a large territory to survive.

“It is quite widespread across the landscape but not in large numbers,” Mr Briggs said.

He said the best time to see the bird was during breeding season from October to January.

The bird builds its nest on a horizontal branch in a tree.

Mr Briggs said the bird’s eggs would take about 30 days to hatch and another 30 days before the chicks were ready to fly.

He said the pacific baza is a bird of prey but prefers to eat phasmids (leaf and stick insects) and tree frogs.

“When they hunt they will literally plunge into the top of a tree feet first,” Mr Briggs said.