'Unclaimed': Huge companies owe Gladstone locals big money

AN UNCLAIMED, tidy lump sum of cash is owing to two lucky Gladstone residents.

A regular punter is likely to never find out they are owed a handy lump-sum of cash, with a tiny notice buried deep in Queensland Government documents.

ASX-listed Aurizon, a company that operates the bulk of the state's rail network, has owed Tannum resident Nichole Campbell a dividend of $505.25 since September 22, 2014.

The company owes dozens of investors from across Queensland a heap of money, all which hasn't been claimed since 2014.

One investor, named The Trust Company Ltd, is owed $3772.

But it gets better for another Tannum resident.

Colin Moore is owed $963 by the University of Queensland, which it has also held since 2014.

Queensland Government

But it is just spare change compared with one person, who is owed a whopping $19,075 by the university. More than a hundred others are owed thousands.

It comes just weeks after The Observer reported that ASX-listed Villa World, a major company which has built more than 40,000 Australian homes, is searching Dale Ware, as they owed him $1989.75.

In its notice in the Government documents, Villa World revealed it owes 13 investors a total of $29,628.90.