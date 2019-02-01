'Uncertainty': The weekend forecast for the Gladstone region

'Some modelling is suggesting that the ridge along the coast may weaken next week.'

'Some modelling is suggesting that the ridge along the coast may weaken next week.' John McCutcheon

THE GLADSTONE region could be in for a wet weekend with showers in the forecast.

Tomorrow, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting possible showers, most likely in the evening.

While on Sunday, there could be a 50 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

Maximum temperatures will remain in the low thirties over the weekend and in to Tuesday.

The Bureau also expects a possible storm on Wednesday.

A high in the Tasman Sea is the cause of the light coastal showers, but the situation could change later in the week.

"Some modelling is suggesting that the ridge along the coast may weaken next week which could see an increase in rainfall," the Bureau said.

"However there is too much uncertainty to say this with confidence at the moment."