Uncertainty remains for Gladstone Rockmans store

The future remains uncertain for women’s clothing store, Rockmans, amid a Gladstone Stockland reshuffle.

Rockmans has serviced the Gladstone community for more than a decade, with the shop previously located at Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre.

Last October it was announced parent company, Mosaic Brands, would close 250 stores over

“unrealistic” rents and as a consequence, brands such as Noni B, Millers, Rockmans and Katies would shut within six months.

A Mosaic spokesman this week said while Covid-19 had impacted rent, Mosaic could not comment on individual store closures.

“We are very conscious of the impact all closures have on our team and the communities they serve,” he said.

“Where stores are closed, our brands will continue to serve their customers online.”

The Mosaic spokesman said the group was on record in its annual report with a strategy to “rebalance its stores across Australia”.

“To reflect the changing demands of our customers, nature of bricks and mortar and online retail, which has accelerated due to Covid-19, stores may be closed where landlords have pre-Covid-19 rental expectations which don’t match the demand of our customers.”

Stockland Gladstone was approached for comment.