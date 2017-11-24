Uncertainty for Gladstone fashion chains

SPECULATION continues to swirl about whether any of Specialty Fashion Group stores in Gladstone will be closed.

It comes after Specialty Fashion Group's shock announcement of their intention to shut down hundreds of stores nationwide.

A spokesperson said he could not confirm at this stage if any of the outlets in the Gladstone region would be affected.

"The organisation is still working through what the details will be, which stores and where (will close)," he said.

The Gladstone region has four SFG outlets; Katies (on Goondoon St), Rivers (on the Dawson Highway), Millers (at Boyne Plaza) and Crossroads (at the Valley shopping centre).

Staff at Rivers, which only opened at the Night Owl Centre in August, said their store would not be closing.

Staff at the other three outlets were unable to comment.

During an address to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday chairwoman Anne McDonald said SFG would shed 300 loss-making stores.

The move comes amid declining sales and increased competition.

Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association national secretary of retail workers Gerard Dwyer said the union had been working closely with SFG "with a focus on retaining jobs and supporting the business's long term sustainability".

"This is absolutely devastating news for retail workers and their families who've been given the news that they may no longer have a job," Mr Dwyer said.