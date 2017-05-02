Uncertain future for Virgin's Gladstone to Brisbane services

THE future is uncertain for Virgin Australia's Gladstone to Brisbane route.

By July Virgin Australia will take its turboprop fleet, the planes used for most of its Gladstone to Brisbane route, to different operations within the ACT, New South Wales and Victoria.

The flight provider is yet to confirm how it will fill this gap, with most of its Gladstone services using these turboprop planes.

Virgin, one of two services offering flights out of Gladstone including Qantas, told The Observer it will close its ATR crew base in Brisbane in coming months.

Meanwhile the number of passengers travelling the Brisbane to Gladstone route continues to plummet.

Australian Domestic Aviation Activity data for February revealed the Brisbane to Gladstone route had the greatest decrease in passenger numbers around the country compared to the previous year, dropping by almost 20%.

The number of flights for the Gladstone to Brisbane route also dropped by 30% in the past 12 months.

"We are reducing our ATR fleet as part of the fleet and network optimisation stream of the Better Business program," a Virgin Australia spokesperson said.

"We are exploring alternative solutions for regional Queensland routes (including Gladstone) that are primarily operated by ATRs and will provide an update in due course."

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said it was a sad announcement, but added upgrades to the Gladstone Airport runway made it well-placed for any possible changes.

Cr Burnett, who was travelling on a Virgin flight today, hopes Virgin Australia will continue to service Gladstone with a jet service.

"Fortunately for Gladstone, unlike some other regional airports including Bundaberg and Moranbah, our extended runway can accommodate the Virgin Jet service," he wrote on social media.

"This decision could also see a third airline with Alliance potentially re-entering the market."

Virgin Australia did not address questions over its long-term future in Gladstone. Virgin Australia currently uses two jets for its Gladstone to Brisbane route, the E190 and less commonly, the Boeing 737.