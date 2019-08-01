UNBOXED: community arts project takes off

OUT OF BOX: Melissa Peacock is co-ordinating the community arts project over nine months for the Gladstone region.

OUT OF BOX: Melissa Peacock is co-ordinating the community arts project over nine months for the Gladstone region. Matt Taylor GLA310719ARTS

COMBINING art, passion and community engagement, Melissa Peacock is co-ordinating a large-scale community arts project over nine months to be exhibited for World Community Arts Day in February.

The project was launched at EcoFest in June after receiving funding in round one of the 2018/19 Regional Arts Development Fund.

Ms Peacock, founder of A Country Arts Practice, will collaborate with: Rosella Park School, Gladstone Community Linking Agency, Gladstone Regional Libraries, Choice, Passion, Life (CPL) and Photopia Studios.

Participants will make handmade paper cubes at workshops and draw on them with recyclable ink pens.

"I have a big focus on recycled art and sustainable art,” Ms Peacock said. "The process of making handmade paper is something that everybody can take part in.”

She said the idea of the cube format was "innovative, interesting and almost unpredictable”.

Melissa Peacock is co-ordinating a large scale community arts project over the next nine months in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA310719ARTS

Every cube will be uniquely designed.

Ms Peacock hopes the final project will be displayed at the Gladstone Airport.

"The idea is that wherever (the project) ends up being ... that people walking past get to take one with them,” Ms Peacock said.

"I'm going to set up a social media account where people can hashtag #WCAD2020 and say where they're taking their cube with them.”

Any workshops open to the public will be posted on A Country Arts Practice's Facebook page. RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council.