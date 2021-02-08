Menu
Rishabh channels inner Gilly!
Cricket

‘Unbelievable’: Records tumble in miracle

by Nic Savage
7th Feb 2021 9:13 PM

Kyle Mayers - remember the name.

The West Indies have pulled off a miraculous run chase against Bangladesh, with unknown debutant Mayers scoring an unbeaten double century in the fourth innings.

Set an unlikely target of 395 for victory in Chattogram, the West Indies run chase started poorly, collapsing to 3/59.

But Mayers combined with teammate Nkrumah Bonner for a critical 216-run partnership for the fourth wicket to bring the match back in the balance.

As wickets tumbled at the other end, the 28-year-old Mayers slowly guided his side towards the mammoth target, securing the unlikely victory late on day five.

Mayers' 210 not out is the fifth-highest score by a debutant in Test history, and it was the largest ever successful run chase in Asia.

The previous highest score by a Test debutant in the fourth innings was 112, set by Abbas Ali Baig in 1959.

 

HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL RUN CHASES IN TEST CRICKET

418/7 - West Indies vs Australia, May 2003

414/4 - South Africa vs Australia, Dec 2008

406/4 - India vs West Indies, Apr 1976

404/3 - Australia vs England, Jul 1948

395/7 - West Indies vs Bangladesh, Feb 2021

Mayers was a relatively unknown figure in the sport before Sunday's victory. The left-hander had previously played 32 first-class matches, averaging 28.93 with the bat and scoring two centuries.

He represented the West Indies in a handful of one-day matches before being given an opportunity at Test level this week.

Remarkably, Mayers had scored a duck in each of his previous two first-class innings before this week's Test match.

Former West Indies paceman Ian Bishop tweeted: "Consider the inexperience. Consider that it's tough condition on the final day of a Test in Asia. This has to be one of the most significant achievements in the history of West Indies cricket."

 

 

 

"I always believe in my abilities and the team, and I always was positive," Mayers said after the victory.

"We never gave up. We always said in the dressing room that we need to keep fighting.

"It's a great feeling to be playing Test cricket … a guy making his debut and making a double should inspire all youngsters to work hard and reach this level."

The second Test match between Bangladesh and the West Indies commences in Dhaka on Thursday.

HIGHEST SCORE BY TEST DEBUTANT

Tip Foster (ENG) - 287 vs AUS, Dec 1903

Jacques Rudolph (RSA) - 222* vs BAN, Apr 2003

Lawrence Rowe (WI) - 214 vs NZ, Feb 1972

Mathew Sinclair (NZ) - 214 vs WI, Dec 1999

Kyle Mayers (WI) - 210* vs BAN, Feb 2021

Brendon Kuruppu (SL) - 201* vs NZ, Apr 1987

 

Originally published as 'Unbelievable': Records tumble in miracle

