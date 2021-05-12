'Unbelievable' order given to Qantas crew in COVID 'cock-up'

Two more potential exposure sites at Brisbane Airport, Qld check-in app becomes mandatory

Alarmed Qantas ground staff were instructed to "open the door and run" after being told a passenger on an incoming flight from Papua New Guinea had COVID-19.

Employees of Qantas, the ground handling agent for several airlines, described the Brisbane arrival of Air Niugini flight PX003 as "an absolute cock-up".

One long-term worker said they received a radio alert 30 minutes before the flight touched down around 1.30pm on May 7 to say there was a COVID-positive passenger on board.

"No one could believe it," said the employee, adding many Qantas employees were yet to be fully vaccinated.

"We were put at risk, with no explanation of how an infected passenger flight could have been allowed to land.

"Staff wearing gloves and masks at the arrivals gate were then told to open the door and run," the staffer said.

"The last we saw of the COVID passenger, he was sitting on the floor of the arrivals concourse looking very, very unwell, with officials from border force, quarantine and Queensland Health flapping about him.

"We've been kept in the dark, and are extremely concerned because this thing (COVID-19) spreads like wildfire."

The Courier-Mail can confirm the Qantas crew was ordered by a supervisor to open the door to the Air Niugini plane then leave immediately due to the threat of COVID-19.

Staff said they were told the passenger in question tried to board a Brisbane-bound flight from Port Moresby on May 6 but was turned away when he produced positive test results for coronavirus.

They were told the man returned to the airport the next day, bringing an exemption letter to travel.

A spokesperson for Air Niugini confirmed the passenger initially "was denied uplift as his paperwork was not in order" and returned on May 7 with the appropriate paperwork and was cleared to fly.

"The passenger had previously been diagnosed with Covid-19 and had undergone 14 days' quarantine as per normal procedures," she said.

"After that he kept getting positive results. He received a doctor's certificate advising he was considered non-infectious, and that he had been symptom free in the previous 72 hours.

"Air Niugini had been in touch with the Australian High Commission in Port Moresby in relation to this case and they in turn liaised with the Australian Border Force which approved the uplift.

"There were questions upon the passenger's arrival into Brisbane as to the correct processes to follow, but we understand they have now been identified and addressed."

The Courier-Mail can confirm the passenger was an Australian passport holder and is currently in hotel quarantine along with more than 60 others on the same flight.

Questions regarding the case were put to Queensland Health, with a spokesperson replying "all international passengers are met by border and health officials on arrival".

A spokesman from the Australian Border Force said it did not comment on individual cases.

"There are a number of categories in which the traveller is automatically exempt from the travel restrictions and can enter Australia (without obtaining an individual exemption), including if they are an Australian citizen," he said.

"Quarantine arrangements are a matter for each state and territory."

