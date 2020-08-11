Menu
Sadie's hole-in-one was distinguishable by her initials on the ball she struck while playing in the Calliope Junior Open Championships.
News

‘Unbelievable’: Father’s joy for hole-in-one daughter

Jacobbe McBride
11th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A hole-in-one is a dream for all golfers and for a Gladstone girl it became a reality on Saturday.

Sadie Robinson, 12, cried tears of joy upon realising she had achieved the remarkable feat while playing in the 13 hole division at the Calliope Junior Open Championships.

Sadie's father Michael said his twelve-year-old daughter now has bragging rights over both him and her twin sister Finn.
Her golf-playing father Michael Robinson said his daughter’s incredible achievement means she has bragging rights over him and her twin sister Finn for years to come.

“In terms of golf and watching your kids grow up, have fun and succeed, it’s priceless really,” Mr Robinson said.

12-year-old Sadie Robinson cried tears of joy upon finding out a drive of hers landed in the cup.
Mr Robinson regularly caddies for Sadie and Finn and said shots like the one Sadie produced don’t come easy.

“She has got one up over her father,” he said.

“She enjoyed every bloody second of it yesterday, she knew she hit a good shot but the trouble was we couldn’t see it finish in the hole.

“She hit this beautiful drive like she had been doing all day and I said ‘oh that is pretty close to the green there, Sade.

“We walked up there and we couldn’t see the ball and I come over the hill when the wife asked ‘where’s the ball is it over the back?”

Twin sisters Sadie and Finn Harrison.
Mr Robinson said his daughter was shocked and surprised, with the Calliope Golf Club rumour mill starting up immediately.

“Of course Calliope Golf Club were fantastic,” he said.

“The rumour mill got around and everyone congratulated her.

“She felt special because she was like the number one golfer on the planet at that time.”

Mr Robinson said both his daughters will continue to develop their games and hopefully have fun along the way.

