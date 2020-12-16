Menu
A truck has rolled on the Dawson Highway at Clinton.
‘Unavoidable’: Traffic delays from rollover causes 2nd crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
TRAFFIC delays from a truck rollover resulted in a second accident on the Dawson Hwy and Penda Ave roundabout yesterday afternoon.

It took emergency services approximately 13 seconds to return to the scene after a motorbike rider crashed into a back of a car about 5pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the motorbike rider had tried to avoid a vehicle which had stopped during traffic build-up.

The build-up was a result from a truck rollover incident earlier that afternoon, which had caused lengthy traffic delays across Gladstone.

The QPS spokesman said the accident was "unavoidable".

Paramedics treated the motorbike rider, a 61-year-old New Auckland man, at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had a superficial injury to his hand.

He declined transport to hospital yesterday afternoon but it is believed paramedics were called to a private address this morning to assess the man's injuries. 

