State school unauthorised absence figures for 2018 revealed

STUDENTS have been taking more unauthorised absences away from state schools, according to new data released by the Department of Education.

Last year, 1185 days of absences were recorded by Gladstone region state schools, up by 51 days from 2017.

It is defined by the Department as an absence explanation from the parent or guardian that is "considered by the principal to not be reasonable".

"Principals use their professional judgement to determine whether a reasonable explanation for the student's absence has been provided," they said.

Examples of unauthorised absences include leisure activities such as shopping, fishing, visiting friends or relatives, or any other absence that is not an illness, medical procedure, approved holiday, on religious grounds, sporting related or for bereavement.

Tannum State High School students had the most in the region with a combined 451 unauthorised days absent, which is a 44 per cent increase from 2017.

Toolooa State High School had the least number of unauthorised absences for high schools, with only 17 days in 2018 and 15 days in 2017.

For primary schools, Ambrose State School topped the list with 234 unauthorised absences, a 22 per cent increase from 2017.

Mount Larcom State School was second with 56 days recorded in 2018, an increase from 44 in 2017.

Clinton State School had a sharp increase, going from no absences in 2017 to students having 20 days in 2018.

However, it is not all bad news with some schools considerably improving attendance rates.

Unauthorised absences at Miriam Vale State School went down 99 per cent, from 173 days in 2017 to just two.

Boyne Island State School went from 27 days of unauthorised absences in 2017 to only six days last year.

Agnes Water State School also experienced a sharp decrease from 91 in 2017 to only one day last year, a 99 per cent improvement.

Under state legislation, parents must ensure their children are enrolled and attending a school.

"Each parent of a child who is of compulsory school age has the legal obligation to ensure their child is enrolled and attends a school on every school day - unless the parent has a reasonable excuse," departmental advice said.

Parents and guardians who do not send their children to school consistently for a period of three weeks may be prosecuted in court if consultations between them and the education department break down.

"Schools and regions may need to work closely with other agencies to support parents to meet their obligations in regard to the enrolment and attendance or participation of their child," departmental advice said.

Schools that did not have unauthorised absences last year include Gladstone Central, Gladstone South, Gladstone West, Calliope, Nagoorin, Benaraby, Ubobo and Yarwun state schools.