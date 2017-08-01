26°
'Unacceptable': Worrying results from CQU harassment survey

Tegan Annett
| 1st Aug 2017 5:20 PM
CQUniversity sign.
CQUniversity sign. Chris Ison

PROFESSOR Scott Bowman felt sick this week when he learned 44% of 381 CQUniversity students had experienced some form of sexual assault.

CQUniversity has released its institutional findings as part of a national survey of the prevalence and nature of sexual harassment and assault in Australian universities.

The university's president and vice-chancellor said what was more disappointing was that 88% of the harassed students did not seek help, and 93% did not make a formal complaint to the university.

Prof Bowman condemned the harassment as "unacceptable" and said Gladstone students could expect more support and guidance, as a result of the survey findings.

He said the university's 105 teachers in the Gladstone region were involved in a "zero tolerance" training course, but their focus would turn to their students.

"We need to make reporting much more student-friendly," he said.

"We've done a lot of work with staff for the past four years; now we need to do more work with our students to show that it's unacceptable."

CQUniversity, which is Gladstone's only university, has more than 2000 students.

The survey which was conducted by the Australian Human Rights Commission, was part of the broader Respect. Now. Always. campaign aimed at addressing and preventing sexual harassment and assault within the Australian university sector, and ensuring Australian universities were places of safety and respect.

Results:

How 381 CQUniversity students responded:

44% experienced some form of sexual harrasment in the past year.

Of those, 14% occurred at university.

88% of students who experienced harassment did not seek support.

93% of harassed students did not make a formal complaint to the university.

The property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024.

Commercial property selling in Boyne Island